*President Trump and Vice President JD Vance are raising serious concerns about what they describe as coordinated efforts to undermine U.S. foreign policy and prolong conflict with Iran. During a wide-ranging appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast, Vance discussed reports that false narratives were being circulated to damage the administration, including claims that Trump planned to send hundreds of billions of dollars to Iran. Vance rejected those allegations, arguing they were designed to divide conservatives, weaken public confidence, and pressure the United States into a longer military conflict. He warned Americans to question sensational stories and focus on verified facts instead of politically motivated rumors.*

*The conversation also turned to election security, with Vance defending Republican efforts to strengthen voter verification and support legislation requiring proof of citizenship before casting ballots. He argued election integrity is essential for maintaining public confidence and said reforms should ensure every legal vote counts while preventing fraud and abuse. Trump is expected to further address election interference, foreign influence, and intelligence failures during an upcoming national address, making election security one of the administration’s top priorities heading into the next election cycle.*

*Joe Rogan and Vice President Vance also discussed the growing popularity of socialism among younger Americans, prompting a broader conversation about free markets, economic opportunity, and America’s founding principles. Secretary of State Marco Rubio echoed similar concerns in recent remarks, warning that radical ideologies often bring increased political violence, government overreach, and attacks on individual liberty. Supporters of the administration point to recent anti-ICE demonstrations, organized protests, and politically motivated violence as evidence that extremist movements continue gaining influence and deserve serious public attention.*

***Meanwhile, House Republicans are calling for a federal investigation into New York City officials after reports surfaced that members of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s administration attempted to arrange a private meeting with Iran’s ambassador during heightened tensions in the Middle East. Republican lawmakers argue local officials should not conduct independent diplomacy with foreign adversaries while the United States is engaged in sensitive national security negotiations. The proposed meeting was ultimately canceled after federal officials became aware of it, but critics say the incident raises important questions about the proper limits of local government involvement in international affairs. Republicans are now urging the Department of Justice to determine whether any federal laws were violated while emphasizing that America’s foreign policy should remain under the authority of the President and the federal government alone.***