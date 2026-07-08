Trump & Erdogan Just COLLAPSED Britain's 100-Year Grip On NATO...

0:00 Introductions

1:02 Trump and the Turkey Summit

2:48 Globalism Is Communism 4

:21 Not a NATO Summit, It’s a Bilateral

6:02 Erdogan’s Welcome & the British Chessboard

7:32 Turkey: East Meets West

9:33 Trump Lays Down New Rules for Europe

11:06 Israel, Netanyahu & Sovereign Nations

13:50 The Eisenhower Plan, Kissinger & the City of London

15:30 The 100-Year Colonization of America

18:20 Japan’s Bonds & a Teetering World Economy

19:32 The World Cup Effect

21:29 Fifth-Generation War & the Belgium Joke

22:14 UK Censorship: YouTube, Ofcom & X

23:30 The EU Law That Could Kill NATO

27:04 The Carry Trade & a Coming Global Depression

27:48 Marine Le Pen’s Appeal & the 2027 Election

About Brigadier General (Ret.) Blaine D. Holt

Brigadier General (Ret.) Blaine D. Holt is a U.S. Air Force veteran, strategist, and former deputy U.S. military representative to NATO.

He graduated from the University of Georgia in 1988, where he was commissioned and recognized as a distinguished graduate of the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps.

His military career includes serving as the Director of Logistics for U.S. European Command, Director of the Air Force Executive Action Group, and a Military Fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations.

He also commanded the 376th Air Expeditionary Wing and holds decorations such as the Defense Superior Service Medal and Bronze Star. General Holt is a command pilot with over 3,900 flying hours in various aircraft and is a lifetime member of the Council on Foreign Relations.

More recently, Brigadier General (Ret.) Blaine D. Holt was appointed president of Factor X, Xeriant’s advanced research and innovation hub, on November 26, 2025.

Prior to this, on November 25, 2025, he assumed a strategic role at Xeriant as the company’s senior advisor for aerospace and defense, focused on expanding its technology portfolio in areas such as AI, quantum systems, and data security.

Xeriant is a company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative technologies.

In May 2026, General Holt also began guest hosting the nationally syndicated radio program “Your News Talk America” for 3 hours daily, discussing technology, national security, and international affairs.

Beyond his roles at Xeriant and in broadcasting, General Holt has also served as the CEO of AlchemAI, an AI/ML company focused on advanced tools for supply chain repair and hardening. ]

He was also involved in a $1.7 billion advanced manufacturing initiative and led a turnaround at Million Air, raising $150 million.

He is the host of the “Dangerous Intellectuals” podcast and is described as an innovation thought leader and future-focused strategist