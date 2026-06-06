Trump Agreed With Bernie, Bessent Trashed the Free Market, What's Going On?

Susan argues that Trump’s recent comments praising overlap with Bernie Sanders and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s critique of “slavish devotion to free markets” signal not a change of sides but a shift to a different economic system.

It frames Trump’s “new economic plan” as an industrial policy that uses tariffs, tax policy, directed investment, and potential public-private stakes in major AI firms, while also challenging Federal Reserve practices and Wall Street forecasting.

Citing the latest jobs report (172,000 jobs versus a 105,000 forecast, with prior months revised upward), it claims the plan is working, though manufacturing hiring is still early, following a sequence of orders, production, investment, then jobs described by Peter Navarro.

Susan says this approach revives Henry Clay’s “American System,” presented as distinct from free markets, free trade, or socialism.

Chapters

00:00 The Saturday Wrap-Up - Intro - June 6, 2026

01:16 Trump's Team Is Dropping Economic Bombshells

05:58 First Orders. Then Production. Then Jobs. It's Working.

10:05 Navarro Names the Name They Banned for 100 Years