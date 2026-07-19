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TOUSiTV: U.S. Plan Invasion Of Iran, IRGC Moves Tanks To Borders, IDF Activate Submarines
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TOUSiTV: U.S. Plan Invasion Of Iran, IRGC Moves Tanks To Borders, IDF Activate Submarines

Live streamed 19 July 2026, 6 pm ET
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Decisive Liberty
Jul 19, 2026

  • Iran Islamic occupation forces threaten Kuwait with ground invasion

  • Israeli Navy activates submarines as IRGC missile targets Jordanian border

  • U.S. military begins strikes across central Iran at army bases

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