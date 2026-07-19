Iran Islamic occupation forces threaten Kuwait with ground invasion
Israeli Navy activates submarines as IRGC missile targets Jordanian border
U.S. military begins strikes across central Iran at army bases
TOUSiTV: U.S. Plan Invasion Of Iran, IRGC Moves Tanks To Borders, IDF Activate Submarines
Live streamed 19 July 2026, 6 pm ET
Jul 19, 2026
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
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