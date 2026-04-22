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TOUSiTV: Trump Evacuation Order In Iran - IRGC Attack Ships In Persian Gulf
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TOUSiTV: Trump Evacuation Order In Iran - IRGC Attack Ships In Persian Gulf

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Decisive Liberty
Apr 22, 2026

  • U.S. State Department Gives Evacuation Order

  • IRGC to Cut Global Internet Cables in the Middle East

  • Trump Ceasefire to Only Last 3-5 Days

  • IRGC Attacks International Vessels in Persian Gulf

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