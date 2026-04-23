Israel under attack
Trump issues ‘shoot to kill’ order in Strait of Hormuz against IRGC’s fast boats targeting foreign vessels
IDF announced they are on standby and await the green light from Trump
IRGC Hezbollah launch multiple attacks on Israel as ceasefire is violated, drones spotted in Iran
TOUSiTV: Israel Under ATTACK - Drones Fly Over Iran - Trump 'Shoot To Kill' Order
Apr 23, 2026
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
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