Decisive Liberty
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
TOUSiTV: Israel Under ATTACK - Drones Fly Over Iran - Trump 'Shoot To Kill' Order
0:00
-49:43

TOUSiTV: Israel Under ATTACK - Drones Fly Over Iran - Trump 'Shoot To Kill' Order

Decisive Liberty's avatar
Decisive Liberty
Apr 23, 2026

  • Israel under attack

  • Trump issues ‘shoot to kill’ order in Strait of Hormuz against IRGC’s fast boats targeting foreign vessels

  • IDF announced they are on standby and await the green light from Trump

  • IRGC Hezbollah launch multiple attacks on Israel as ceasefire is violated, drones spotted in Iran

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Decisive Liberty News · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture