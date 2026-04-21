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TOUSiTV: : IRGC Submit To Trump's Order, Iran War Talks Reach ENDGAME
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TOUSiTV: : IRGC Submit To Trump's Order, Iran War Talks Reach ENDGAME

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Decisive Liberty
Apr 21, 2026

  • Islamic Republic forced to send negotiators to Islamabad despite constant complaints

  • IDF prepared to return to fighting in Iran if Tuesday talks fail

  • CCP caught sending more weapons to Iran via Strait of Hormuz

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