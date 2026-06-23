Decisive Liberty
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
TONY FAUCI'S KILLING FIELD: The Biolab Empire That Took Us From Wuhan to Ukraine
0:00
-13:33

TONY FAUCI'S KILLING FIELD: The Biolab Empire That Took Us From Wuhan to Ukraine

Was the start of the Ukraine war intentionally tied to the COVID outbreak?
Decisive Liberty's avatar
Decisive Liberty
Jun 23, 2026

ODNI Press Releases

Barbara Boyd argues that outgoing DNI Tulsi Gabbard’s recent document releases reveal a global, US-funded biolab network centered on Dr. Anthony Fauci, traced back to January 2014 - the same start date cited in Joe Biden’s pardons of Hunter Biden and Fauci.

She claims Obama’s 2014 gain-of-function ban pushed the research overseas, with NIH funding routed through EcoHealth Alliance to Wuhan, while Pentagon-backed contractors - especially Metabiota - expanded work in Ukraine after the Maidan coup.

Boyd highlights a May 2020 Lawrence Livermore assessment describing Wuhan as fitting criteria for an accidental release of an engineered coronavirus, and alleges Fauci steered Biden-era COVID origins reviews toward natural origin while lying to Congress.

She links Ukraine lab inventories and broader COVID-era policies to a larger geopolitical and technocratic agenda.

Chapters

00:00 The Monday Brief - Intro - June 22, 2026
02:04 Obama Bans It; Fauci Outsources It
06:03 Tulsi Documents the Biden/Fauci Cover-up
09:44 The Big Picture

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Decisive Liberty News · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture