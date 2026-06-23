ODNI Press Releases

Barbara Boyd argues that outgoing DNI Tulsi Gabbard’s recent document releases reveal a global, US-funded biolab network centered on Dr. Anthony Fauci, traced back to January 2014 - the same start date cited in Joe Biden’s pardons of Hunter Biden and Fauci.

She claims Obama’s 2014 gain-of-function ban pushed the research overseas, with NIH funding routed through EcoHealth Alliance to Wuhan, while Pentagon-backed contractors - especially Metabiota - expanded work in Ukraine after the Maidan coup.

Boyd highlights a May 2020 Lawrence Livermore assessment describing Wuhan as fitting criteria for an accidental release of an engineered coronavirus, and alleges Fauci steered Biden-era COVID origins reviews toward natural origin while lying to Congress.

She links Ukraine lab inventories and broader COVID-era policies to a larger geopolitical and technocratic agenda.

Chapters

00:00 The Monday Brief - Intro - June 22, 2026

02:04 Obama Bans It; Fauci Outsources It

06:03 Tulsi Documents the Biden/Fauci Cover-up

09:44 The Big Picture