Tim Walz's BRUTAL Downfall Was GLORIOUS To Watch

Tim Walz just stood in front of Minnesota and took credit for the FBI's 22 fraud raids in Minneapolis - the same raids Kash Patel and DHS Secretary Mullen said had nothing to do with the governor.

Six weeks ago, Walz claimed the feds didn't even have attorneys working fraud cases.

Now he's bragging about "state and federal cooperation."

Meanwhile, $9 billion in Medicaid fraud happened right under his nose, and his farewell speech doubled down on trans ideology, automatic voter registration for non-citizens, and restoring voting rights for felons.

Chapters

0:00 Walz's Final State of the State

1:59 Walz Takes Credit for FBI Raids

4:07 Kash Patel and DHS Fire Back

7:02 Walz Goes All-In on Trans Issues

8:19 Minnesota's Voter Registration Scam

10:27 The DNC Chair Came From Minnesota

12:38 Walz's Sad Goodbye

13:33 Walz's Own Words Expose the Lie