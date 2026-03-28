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The Year 1913 Reset America - And Almost Nobody Knows What Changed
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The Year 1913 Reset America - And Almost Nobody Knows What Changed

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Decisive Liberty
Mar 28, 2026

In 1913, the United States didn’t just pass a few bills - it quietly rewired the entire system.

In this documentary-style investigation, we follow the paper trail behind the year many historians call a turning point:

  • new federal power

  • new money power, and

  • new rules that changed daily life in ways most people never learn in school.

We break down what happened step by step, using plain language and real historical context:

  • Why did the country’s banking system look different before 1913

  • How new financial structures shifted where power flowed

  • What changed in taxation, elections, and federal authority

  • Why these decisions still shape prices, debt, wages, and trust today

  • The documents, votes, timelines, and the parts that don’t get discussed

This isn’t a rant.

It’s a reconstruction.

If you’ve ever felt like modern America runs on rules nobody agreed to, this is where the trail gets interesting.

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