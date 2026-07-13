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The White House Is Quietly Changing Our Food
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The White House Is Quietly Changing Our Food

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Decisive Liberty
Jul 13, 2026
∙ Paid

Dr Paul Saladino reveals what is really happening behind the scenes with the FDA, RFK Jr, food labeling, and why he says one ingredient found in most grocery store foods may be harming your health.

Our Notes

Look up the company Unilever - then try to find ANY product the make…

You won’t find one.

Not ONE.

They are a holding company…

A holding company is a parent business entity whose primary function is to own and oversee other companies, known as subsidiaries, rather than producing goods or services itself. While it does not participate in the day-to-day operations of these businesses, it maintains control by owning a controlling interest in their voting stock, which typically requires more than 50% ownership to ensure substantial oversight. These structures can be organized as corporations or limited liability companies (LLCs) and are used by businesses of all sizes to consolidate management and centralize strategic decision-making.

How MASSIVE is Unilver?

Unilever, a global consumer goods holding company headquartered in the United Kingdom, generated approximately €50.5 billion in revenue in 2025, a decrease of 3.77% from the previous year.

In 2024, …

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