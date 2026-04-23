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The US Military Has a UFO ‘Too Big to Move…’ Congressman With Top-Secret Clearance Just Told Benny Johnson
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The US Military Has a UFO ‘Too Big to Move…’ Congressman With Top-Secret Clearance Just Told Benny Johnson

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Decisive Liberty
Apr 23, 2026

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