The Sex Elephant In the Room Is Being Exposed

There is something to be said for just plainly talking with a person that has caught your eye than fishing from an abyss of anonymity… Exploring beyond your own small world is only the beginning.

What is OnlyFans and porn REALLY doing to an entire generation?

In this Hot Question, sex and relationship expert Dr. Tara sits down with Shawn Ryan to unpack one of the most uncomfortable cultural shifts of our time - a generation that's lonelier, more medicated, and having less sex and dating than any before it.

From dopamine addiction and "mindless consumption" to dating apps, the loneliness epidemic, and the hidden cost of growing up on screens, this conversation goes places most people are afraid to.



Dr. Tara Suwinyattichaiporn is a tenured professor of sexual and relational communication at California State University, Fullerton, an award-winning researcher, TEDx speaker, author of "Sexual Communication: Research in Action," and the host of the Luvbites by Dr. Tara podcast.

She's also one of the most-followed sex educators online.