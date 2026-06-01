GROWING THREATS: GOP Senator Warns Security Risks Have Changed DRAMATICALLY
Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-TN, joins ‘Varney&Co.’ to discuss President Donald Trump's approach to a potential Iran nuclear deal, White House security concerns, and the GOP's outlook for the midterms.
Jun 01, 2026
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
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