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GROWING THREATS: GOP Senator Warns Security Risks Have Changed DRAMATICALLY
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GROWING THREATS: GOP Senator Warns Security Risks Have Changed DRAMATICALLY

Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-TN, joins ‘Varney&Co.’ to discuss President Donald Trump's approach to a potential Iran nuclear deal, White House security concerns, and the GOP's outlook for the midterms.
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Decisive Liberty
Jun 01, 2026

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