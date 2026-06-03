The Tax Cut Secret the Media is HIDING: 97% of Americans Just Won Big

The mainstream media and the Left do not want you to see the real math.

On this episode of Verdict, Senator Ted Cruz and Ben Ferguson break down the massive impact of the Working Families Tax Cut - a policy that delivered $82 billion in total relief, benefiting a staggering 97% of American tax filers.



We dive deep into the exact numbers the networks are actively hiding, including what this means for your household:

The Real Savings: How middle-income earners making $50k–$100k are keeping an extra ~$815, and $100k–$200k earners are saving around ~$1,250.

Pro-Worker Policies: The truth behind the game-changing "No Tax on Tips," "No Tax on Overtime," and "No Tax on Social Security" provisions, alongside an expanded standard deduction.

The Left's Narrative Exposed: Why Democrats are desperately trying to brand this as a "win for the wealthy" when the data proves it is overwhelmingly fueling low- and middle-income American households.

Plus, America is officially building ships again, and Russia and China should be on notice.

In this episode of Verdict, Senator Cruz reveals a massive blueprint for American industrial dominance and national defense, starting with a historic $24+ billion investment into the Coast Guard to build critical Arctic icebreakers.



For too long, the US has lagged behind in the strategic Arctic frontier.

This episode breaks down how we are reversing that trend while supercharging the Texas economy.