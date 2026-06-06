The Secret Teachings of the Watchers | 'Forbidden' Knowledge in Enoch

THE WATCHERS: What were they actually doing?

Why did they swear an oath before descending?

Why does the earliest translation describe their actions as a deliberate undertaking rather than a moment of lust?

What knowledge did they bring with them?

Why does the Book of Enoch spend far more time discussing forbidden teachings than forbidden relationships?

Using Richard Laurence's 1821 translation, manuscript comparisons, Ethiopic traditions, and modern scholarship, we examine the Watchers' mysterious curriculum:

Astronomy

Sorcery

Moon knowledge

Roots and medicines

Metallurgy

Hidden arts

The secrets of heaven

We also investigate one of the strangest passages in the entire Book of Enoch: a phrase Laurence struggled to translate and later translators appear to have smoothed over.

The deeper we investigate the Watchers, the less they resemble fallen angels and the more they resemble something else entirely: administrators, observers, teachers, and perhaps the most controversial figures in the entire Enochic tradition.

In this video:

📜 The true meaning of the Watchers (Grigori)

📜 The oath on Mount Hermon

📜 The forbidden curriculum of Azazel

📜 Ancient astronomy and heavenly secrets

📜 The "mirror" translation controversy

📜 Richard Laurence vs later translations

📜 Why the crime may have been knowledge, not sex

📜 The transmission of forbidden wisdom before the Flood

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