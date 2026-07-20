Decisive Liberty
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
The Real Reason Trump is Escalating Iran - It's NOT What Tucker [and Others] Told You
0:00
-13:01

The Real Reason Trump is Escalating Iran - It's NOT What Tucker [and Others] Told You

You, all of us, need to over come all our fears with a real and special kind of courage such as Trump displayed in Butler, PA...
Decisive Liberty's avatar
Decisive Liberty
Jul 20, 2026

Barbara Boyd breaks down President Trump's three-front fight:

  • escalating military operations against Iran to secure energy flows

  • dismantling the election-rigging infrastructure ahead of the November midterms, and

  • advancing an American System economic approach championed by Vice President JD Vance

She cites CENTCOM’s ongoing strikes to degrade Iranian capabilities and shows the conflict is really about decades-long British leverage over global energy routes.

Boyd points to Trump's National Security Strategy, which seeks to reduce U.S. Middle East dependency by expanding energy production and investment partnerships.

She then summarizes President Trump and DHS Secretary Mullin’s election-integrity efforts, including addressing vulnerabilities in voter rolls and tabulation systems.

And she concludes by showing that Vice President Vance is under intensified media and political attacks for rejecting Milton Friedman in favor of Alexander Hamilton’s economics.

Chapters

01:52 Iran War escalation
06:21 Election Riggers Purged
10:10 Why They Hate JD Vance

Today’s strategies are a complete break from the Biden years and before…

There is no better way to share what is happening than how Clandestine shared…
Look for her listed as one of the traitors we will be seeing in the very near future…

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Decisive Liberty News · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture