The Real Reason Trump is Escalating Iran - It's NOT What Tucker [and Others] Told You

Barbara Boyd breaks down President Trump's three-front fight:
escalating military operations against Iran to secure energy flows
dismantling the election-rigging infrastructure ahead of the November midterms, and
advancing an American System economic approach championed by Vice President JD Vance
She cites CENTCOM’s ongoing strikes to degrade Iranian capabilities and shows the conflict is really about decades-long British leverage over global energy routes.
Boyd points to Trump's National Security Strategy, which seeks to reduce U.S. Middle East dependency by expanding energy production and investment partnerships.
She then summarizes President Trump and DHS Secretary Mullin’s election-integrity efforts, including addressing vulnerabilities in voter rolls and tabulation systems.
And she concludes by showing that Vice President Vance is under intensified media and political attacks for rejecting Milton Friedman in favor of Alexander Hamilton’s economics.
Chapters
01:52 Iran War escalation
06:21 Election Riggers Purged
10:10 Why They Hate JD Vance
Today’s strategies are a complete break from the Biden years and before…