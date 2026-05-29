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The PANIC Is Real: What Gavin Newsom & Jill Biden Were FORCED to Admit
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The PANIC Is Real: What Gavin Newsom & Jill Biden Were FORCED to Admit

Gavin Newsom just vowed a 100% tax on any Californian who collects from Trump's DOJ anti-weaponization fund as James Comer probes his prison tablet scandal.
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Decisive Liberty
May 29, 2026

Meanwhile, Jill Biden sat down with CBS and dropped a major bombshell about her husband Joe Biden.

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