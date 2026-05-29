Meanwhile, Jill Biden sat down with CBS and dropped a major bombshell about her husband Joe Biden.
The PANIC Is Real: What Gavin Newsom & Jill Biden Were FORCED to Admit
Gavin Newsom just vowed a 100% tax on any Californian who collects from Trump's DOJ anti-weaponization fund as James Comer probes his prison tablet scandal.
May 29, 2026
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
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