Headline Manipulation: How You Get Conned - or Even Programmed - Without Knowing It

This video will completely rewire how you read the news by exposing the subtle, almost invisible tricks media outlets use to shape what you believe without ever technically lying.

Host Meira K breaks down how headlines manipulate your gut reactions, how “half-truths” hide the real story, and how language, images, and repetition quietly steer you toward a narrative, all using real examples from coverage of the Iran war.

By the end, you won’t just see bias; you’ll recognize the exact playbook being used on you daily, making this less a commentary and more a survival guide for thinking clearly in a world of manipulated information.