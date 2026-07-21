The Moment that Caused the WORST Debate DISASTER Ever Televised
Maine's top democratic candidates met on stage to debate... and it was a disaster. This is the exact moment everything went horribly wrong.
Jul 21, 2026
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
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