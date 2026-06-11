Claude Just Got Media Capabilities?!

CHECK OUT Higgsfield Supercomputer

A marketing agency quoted my client 47,000 dollars and 6 weeks for a product video I rebuilt in 12 minutes for 18 dollars using one AI agent.

The agency model charges for 3 things:

strategy

creative, and

distribution

Each one just collapsed into a *workflow*, and most founders haven't caught up yet.

What you'll learn:

✅ The one-prompt build — brand book, launch video, and 3 ad variants

✅ How to connect this agent to Claude in two minutes

✅ The 3 client briefs I tested it against before I trusted it

The agent read 247 real reviews and rewrote the positioning in 40 seconds - wait until you see what it caught…

First Movers is Julia's AI company focused on helping working professionals and founders create massive efficiency in their businesses and workplaces.

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