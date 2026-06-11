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Claude Just Got Media Capabilities?!
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Claude Just Got Media Capabilities?!

The pricing floor for marketing agencies has collapsed and they need to catch up NOW
Decisive Liberty's avatar
Decisive Liberty
Jun 11, 2026

CHECK OUT Higgsfield Supercomputer

A marketing agency quoted my client 47,000 dollars and 6 weeks for a product video I rebuilt in 12 minutes for 18 dollars using one AI agent.

The agency model charges for 3 things:

  • strategy

  • creative, and

  • distribution

Each one just collapsed into a *workflow*, and most founders haven't caught up yet.

What you'll learn:

✅ The one-prompt build — brand book, launch video, and 3 ad variants
✅ How to connect this agent to Claude in two minutes
✅ The 3 client briefs I tested it against before I trusted it

The agent read 247 real reviews and rewrote the positioning in 40 seconds - wait until you see what it caught…

First Movers is Julia's AI company focused on helping working professionals and founders create massive efficiency in their businesses and workplaces.

FREE GUIDE: 📘 The Content Creator's AI Blueprinthttps://FirstMovers.ai/blueprint/

HIRE JULIA: Done-for-You Clone & In-Person Mastermind w/Julia:https://FirstMovers.ai/Clone-Me/

LEARN FROM JULIA: Join 400+ AI newcomers in the AI Labs:https://FirstMovers.ai/Labs/

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