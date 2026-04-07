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The Left Is Still Stuck in 2020 and Is Convoluting Their Message for 2028 - Something They Did Before as Well...
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The Left Is Still Stuck in 2020 and Is Convoluting Their Message for 2028 - Something They Did Before as Well...

Decisive Liberty's avatar
Decisive Liberty
Apr 07, 2026

Democratic strategist Madeline Summerville and Mark McKinnon, creator of “The Circus: Inside the Greatest Political Show on Earth,” join “On Balance” to discuss the Democratic Party’s strategy heading into the 2028 election.

Our Take

When any person, group, organization is constantly looking for a ways and means to win despite what the populace wants, they become so self-absorbed they truly believe it is everyone else who is wrong… They have produced the very thing they despise in others.

“The end cannot justify the means, for the simple and obvious reason that the means employed determine the nature of the ends produced.”

~ Aldous Huxley

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