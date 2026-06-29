"The Islamic Republic Of Iran Will No Longer Exist" - Why Hasn't Trump Done This Yet? Answers Provided

Iran violated the ceasefire TWICE - attacking the Singapore-flagged M/V Ever Lovely and the Panama-flagged tanker M/T Kiku near the Strait of Hormuz - and CENTCOM responded with a 90-minute, 10-target strike package using F-35s, F-16 Wild Weasels, and the F-15E Strike Eagle.

Iran then fired on Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait and the U.S. Fifth Fleet in Bahrain.

President Trump responded on Truth Social:

"If that happens, the Islamic Republic of Iran will no longer exist."

Former F-15E combat pilot and Thunderbirds demo pilot Ryan Bodenheimer breaks down the kill chain, the IRGC's strategic play, and why the sixty-day MOU clock is now the most dangerous countdown in the world.