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The Heartless Fool Gets Schooled by the Brain with a Heart...
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The Heartless Fool Gets Schooled by the Brain with a Heart...

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Decisive Liberty
Jun 02, 2026

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Senator Cory Booker, a Democrat from New Jersey went back-and-forth during a fairly heated exchange during Rubio's testimony before a Senate panel on Tuesday morning.

The testimony was Rubio's first since the launch of Operation Epic Fury when the US and Iran launched attacks on Iran.

Over the last several days, President Donald Trump said talks could be moving forward with Iran; however, officials in Iran have said negotiations are stalled until Israel agrees to no longer strike the Hezbollah terror group in Lebanon.

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