US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Senator Cory Booker, a Democrat from New Jersey went back-and-forth during a fairly heated exchange during Rubio's testimony before a Senate panel on Tuesday morning.
The testimony was Rubio's first since the launch of Operation Epic Fury when the US and Iran launched attacks on Iran.
Over the last several days, President Donald Trump said talks could be moving forward with Iran; however, officials in Iran have said negotiations are stalled until Israel agrees to no longer strike the Hezbollah terror group in Lebanon.
The Heartless Fool Gets Schooled by the Brain with a Heart...
Jun 02, 2026
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Senator Cory Booker, a Democrat from New Jersey went back-and-forth during a fairly heated exchange during Rubio's testimony before a Senate panel on Tuesday morning.
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
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