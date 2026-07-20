The Goldie Ghamria Show: Trump Escalates AGAIN, IRGC Under Relentless Attack as Iran Fires Back

The conflict between the United States and Iran has entered another dangerous phase. Tonight on The Goldie Show, we're breaking down the latest developments as President Donald Trump orders another round of military action against the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) following renewed attacks by Iranian forces and growing regional tensions. Reports indicate additional U.S. strikes against IRGC military infrastructure while Iran has responded with missile and drone attacks across the region, raising fears of further escalation.



This livestream will separate verified facts from political analysis, examining what has actually happened, what the Trump administration has announced, and what the latest military developments could mean for Iran, Israel, the United States, and the wider Middle East. We'll also discuss how these events fit into the broader geopolitical struggle surrounding the Islamic Republic and its regional strategy.



As a former Canadian politician and Iranian human rights advocate, I'll provide context that many mainstream outlets often miss, including the structure of the IRGC, the regime's decision-making, internal political dynamics in Tehran, and the potential consequences for ordinary Iranians. We'll examine the latest statements from President Trump, U.S. officials, and Iranian leaders, compare official claims with independent reporting, and distinguish confirmed information from speculation as this rapidly evolving story continues.



During the livestream we'll also review:

The latest U.S. military operations targeting the IRGC.

Iran's reported military response and regional implications.

Trump's public statements and the White House's messaging.

The strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz.

What these developments could mean for Israel, regional security, and future diplomacy.