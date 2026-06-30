The Future Belongs to Humans - Jonathan Pageau

Timestamps

00:00 - Coming up

00:51 - Intro music

01:05 - Chesterton Academy introduction

03:28 - Jonathan begins: art, AI, education, and the Pope’s encyclical

05:53 - Why AI is not human intelligence

08:18 - AI lacks embodied understanding

10:47 - Money, efficiency, power, and the values behind AI

13:07 - The Moloch trap and the AI arms race

15:32 - AI’s impact on work and education

17:01 - The anti-human vision of technocracy

18:40 - What education is really for

21:05 - Why learn art in the age of AI?

23:50 - Little Red Riding Hood promotion

24:46 - Remember, celebrate, and create

25:57 - Remembering our stories and traditions

29:36 - Celebrate what is good

33:16 - Create in service of remembrance and celebration

37:11 - Sincerity after irony and cynicism

39:32 - Fairy tales, icons, and Christian visual language

42:58 - Graphic novels, saints, and medieval storytelling

44:28 - The challenge and opportunity of our time

… Q&A …

46:27 - Q: Is pessimism about AI justified?

48:32 - Q: How can remembrance, celebration, and creation be transmitted practically in schools and families?

53:23 - Q: Should schools return to oral exams and oral presentations because of AI? 55:52 - Q: How much can we participate in or use AI without falling into the trap? 58:31 - Q: What does cave art reveal about the relationship between man and art? Is art the signature of man?

01:03:02 - Q: What is the difference between inventing something new and creating?

01:07:20 - Q: Do strict rules in art stifle creativity? Why do people say beauty is subjective?

01:10:04 - Q: How can we recover a true remembrance of the Middle Ages rather than seeing them as dark or backward?

01:14:55 - Q: What is the difference between reading traditional stories and watching movies for entertainment?

01:19:02 - Q: Why was beauty dismissed from art, and why is our built environment so ugly?

01:21:07 - Q: What is your favorite piece of art in your home?

01:23:28 - Q: Can AI be used as a Socratic interlocutor in education?

01:26:36 - Q: What is the value of teaching classical languages like Latin and ancient Greek?

01:27:45 - Q: How should young artists balance pursuing art with the need to make money?

01:30:50 - Q: What is the importance of boredom, rest, silence, and imagination?

01:33:15 - Q: Is re-enchantment, post-irony, and sincerity possible in an intentional way?

01:37:08 - Q: How can different traditions unite against AI without losing their distinctiveness?

01:41:39 - Q: How do we discern beauty in imperfect work, especially in a performative society focused on excellence?

01:44:02 - Q: Where do you think AI is going, especially in education and culture?