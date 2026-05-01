“Actual Friends” podcast hosts Dave Rubin and Jillian Michaels share a AF clip of their talk with Batya Ungar-Sargon about the New York Times' "Opinions Podcast" allowing Hasan Piker to not only justify the murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson by Luigi Mangione but also make the claim that Brian Thompson was involved in "social murder" without getting any pushback from co-hosts Nadja Spiegelman and Jia Tolentino.
The Exact Moment Host Realizes Leftist Is a Sick Monster
May 01, 2026
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Charlie Kirk Noticed What Everyone Else Ignored About This Anti-Racist Group
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
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