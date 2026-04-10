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The Dems Are Trying to Look Tough Emulating What Trump Has Already Done...
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The Dems Are Trying to Look Tough Emulating What Trump Has Already Done...

Seriously? They are only making the obvious even more obvious - they haven't a leader among themselves...
Decisive Liberty's avatar
Decisive Liberty
Apr 10, 2026

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