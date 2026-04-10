The Dems Are Trying to Look Tough Emulating What Trump Has Already Done...
Seriously? They are only making the obvious even more obvious - they haven't a leader among themselves...
Apr 10, 2026
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
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