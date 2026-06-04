The Dark and Brutal Fate of ISIS Leaders Wives After Execution

In this video, Battlelog covers what happened to the wives of ISIS's top commanders after the caliphate collapsed - and the answer is darker than most people realize.

Some of them were stoned to death in public squares by neighbors who recognized their faces.

Some burned themselves alive inside locked tents in the desert rather than be captured.

Some were handed suicide vests by their dying husbands and detonated when soldiers kicked the door in.

One of them - the wife of Baghdadi's oil minister - sat across a table from American interrogators and pointed at the maps that eventually killed the caliph himself.