The Ceasefire Trap: Why War Is Coming Back

As the fragile US-Iran MOU triggers massive internal fracturing within the Islamic Republic, whispers of a Ghalibaf-led coup d'état are rippling through a closed parliament.

But is this sudden ceasefire merely a strategic trap designed to expose the regime's deepest vulnerabilities?

With shipping lanes collapsing in the Strait of Hormuz under skyrocketing insurance rates and Donald Trump allegedly issuing a ticking 2-month ultimatum to JD Vance, the geopolitical chessboard is perfectly aligned for a devastating return to kinetic warfare.

Dive into the shocking theory that a surprise Israeli decapitation strike targeting Mojtaba Khamenei could permanently end the regime's bloodline, deliberately pitting the hardline Paydari camp against pragmatists in an all-out civil war that could reshape the Middle East forever.