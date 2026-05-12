The Calm Before Something INTENSE Arrives...
Perfect midweek weather gives way to a major pattern flip bringing potential record heat and rising severe storm chances heading into the weekend.
May 12, 2026
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
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