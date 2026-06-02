Most Christians are scared of AI and most of tech thinks Scripture has nothing to say about it - Julia thinks both are wrong, and a 2,000-year-old text predicted this exact moment.
This isn't end-times panic or conspiracy. As a Christian who builds AI tools for a living, I walk through three specific passages — *Babel*, the image of God, and a Proverbs warning — that speak directly to the age we're living in.
What you'll learn:
✅ Why the Tower of Babel is a diagnosis, not just a story about pride
✅ The Imago Dei problem my AI clone forced me to confront
✅ The 3 questions every believer should ask before using AI again
The part most people miss is which servant in the parable of the talents you actually are.
The Bible Predicted AI 2,000 Years Ago?!
Jun 02, 2026
Most Christians are scared of AI and most of tech thinks Scripture has nothing to say about it - Julia thinks both are wrong, and a 2,000-year-old text predicted this exact moment.
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"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
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