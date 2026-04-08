The $900B Dubai Race to Bypass the Strait of Hormuz

The Strait of Hormuz, a 33‑mile‑wide strip of water, controls 20% of the world’s oil. The world has spent 40 years designing canals, railways, and $900‑billion‑plus megaprojects to bypass.
Now that had been effectively closed, the race to reroute the global energy system is finally on.
Chapters
00:48 The Strait of Hormuz
02:46 Iran Closes the Canal
03:00 This Is Not the First Time
03:58 Multiple Canal Proposals
04:19 $200B Dubai Proposal
05:22 Saudi Arabia $80B Canal
06:06 Three Canal Options
07:27 The Railway Option
08:24 The Pipeline’s Dream
09:26 What Is Actually Running Right Now
10:49 The Other Problem 11:44 Conclusion