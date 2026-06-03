The $5 Trillion Lie About Your Body

A few months ago Vanja Moves posted a reel on Instagram that hit 7 million views.

She said

most people are soft

the modern body is weak because modern life is weak

the fitness industry has spent 30 years making people more fragile while calling it love

A coach stitched her claim.

He said

it was too harsh

we need softer messaging, more modifications, gentler entry points

This episode is the answer.

Vanja breaks down the $5 trillion wellness scam from the inside.

The four-stage playbook

The industries getting rich off your decline

The pain science behind why soft coaching literally programs pain into people's bodies, and

the joint-by-joint truth about why your knees, hips, and back actually hurt

If you've been doing the modified version for 10 years and you're still in pain, this one's for you.

Making Moves Podcast

Welcome to the Making Moves Podcast – where athletes and fitness enthusiasts learn how to become antifragile humans by harnessing the power of movement and physical strength. This is where you become the strongest, most mobile, and resilient versions of yourself. Hosted by Vanja Moves, this show dives deep into proven methods and real-world secrets for unlocking elite movement mastery, self discipline, and freedom in your body. If you’re ready to move better, feel stronger, and train smarter—subscribe and join the Making Moves Tribe.

Chapters

[0:00] - The 7M-view reel and the coach who stitched it

[1:44] - Why softer messaging produced a sicker population

[2:26] - The $5 trillion industry, exposed

[3:24] - Stage 1: Convince you that you're fragile

[4:03] - Stage 2: Sell you the management

[4:56] - Stage 3: Pathologise the cure

[5:49] - Stage 4: Lock in the dependency

[6:30] - Who's profiting off you being broken

[9:13] - What the industry has actually stolen from you

[11:24] - Pain science: how soft coaching programs pain

[12:50] - Why your joint pain isn't about your joints

[14:19] - Weakness as the foundation of the modern economy

[17:08] - How to stop being a customer of your own decline

[18:14] - The free cure that's been around for 200,000 years

[18:57] - You're not fragile. You're under-used.

The cure for the modern body has been free for 200,000 years.

Move every day.

Load your body.

Get into uncomfortable positions and own them.

Sit on the floor, get up, sit again.

That's the protocol.

This content is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice.

Always consult healthcare professionals for personalized guidance regarding health conditions.