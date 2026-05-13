The $5 Billion Mistake That Could Break Starlink

SpaceX is preparing for one of the most dangerous engineering tests in modern aerospace history: catching a 20-story Super Heavy booster out of the sky using giant mechanical arms.

But this launch is about far more than a rocket catch.

Starship now sits at the center of Starlink expansion, next-generation V3 satellites, AI infrastructure, launch cadence, and future global internet capacity.

If SpaceX succeeds,

the company looks unstoppable. If something goes wrong,

the consequences could ripple far beyond the launch pad.

In this video, JCristina breaks down:

Mechazilla and the Super Heavy catch

Why Starship matters to Starlink V3

The real infrastructure risk at Starbase

Wall Street, valuation pressure, and launch reliability

Why Amazon Kuiper is watching closely

What delays could mean for congestion and future rollout speed