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The $5 Billion Mistake That Could Break Starlink
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The $5 Billion Mistake That Could Break Starlink

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Decisive Liberty
May 13, 2026

SpaceX is preparing for one of the most dangerous engineering tests in modern aerospace history: catching a 20-story Super Heavy booster out of the sky using giant mechanical arms.

But this launch is about far more than a rocket catch.

Starship now sits at the center of Starlink expansion, next-generation V3 satellites, AI infrastructure, launch cadence, and future global internet capacity.

If SpaceX succeeds,
the company looks unstoppable.

If something goes wrong,
the consequences could ripple far beyond the launch pad.

In this video, JCristina breaks down:

  • Mechazilla and the Super Heavy catch

  • Why Starship matters to Starlink V3

  • The real infrastructure risk at Starbase

  • Wall Street, valuation pressure, and launch reliability

  • Why Amazon Kuiper is watching closely

  • What delays could mean for congestion and future rollout speed

This isn’t just a rocket launch anymore.....

It’s infrastructure.

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