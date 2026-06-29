TEACHER EXPOSES ANTI-WHITE CURRICULUM: How Liberal Teachers Destroyed The West & Brainwashed Kids

Britain's strictest headmistress, Katharine Birbalsingh, argues that the West's moral crisis began with the values we taught our children.
She explores how schools, culture, and social media have shaped a generation to see the world through the lens of oppressor and oppressed - and why restoring duty, responsibility, and moral character is essential to the future of Western civilization.
🎬 CHAPTERS
0:00 🔥 Britain’s Strictest Headmistress Speaks Out
0:47 🚔 The Henry Novak Case & A Crisis of Moral Courage
1:49 😨 Why Fear of Racism Overrides Basic Instincts
2:41 ⚖️ The Oppressor vs Oppressed Worldview
3:59 🏛️ The Death of Personal Responsibility
4:42 👴 The Generation That Built the West
5:50 👨👩👧 Why Raising Children Is Harder Than Ever
6:46 📱 Gen Z, Gen Alpha & The Culture of Instant Gratification
7:03 📚 How Schools Teach History Through Oppression
7:42 ⛓️ The Slave Trade Narratives We Never Hear About
8:32 👑 Mansa Musa, Identity Politics & Historical Memory
9:00 🖼️ Museums, Monuments & The New Moral Story
10:10 🇬🇧 Can Children Still Love Their Country?
10:42 🗳️ Why Young Voters Embrace Radical Politics
11:16 📲 Social Media and the Victimhood Machine
12:02 🏫 Michaela School’s Alternative Vision
12:52 🛡️ Inoculating Children Against Victimhood
13:15 ⚠️ A Civilizational Failure, Not a Policing Failure
14:37 🎙️ My Response: The Bigger Forces Behind Western Decline
15:01 ☪️ Mass Migration, Islamism & The Far-Left Alliance
16:18 🏛️ The Long March Through Western Institutions
17:21 🌍 When the West Believed in Itself
18:02 🌀 Moral Relativism and Cultural Self-Doubt
18:31 📖 The Histories We Learn—and Those We Ignore
19:18 ⚔️ Inferiority Complexes & Asymmetric Cultural Warfare
19:34 🙏 Share This Message & Save the West