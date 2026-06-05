Surging Support to Save College Sports, plus Mollie Hemingway on the Great Justice Sam Alito

1. 🏈 College Sports Crisis & Proposed Legislation Core Argument

• The NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) system

• An unregulated transfer portal

• Escalating player compensation costs

• Financial losses across athletic programs

Key Problems Identified

• Athletes transferring multiple times with little restriction

• Older players (mid-to-late 20s) still competing

• Universities losing millions or tens of millions of dollars

• Non-revenue sports (e.g., tennis, Olympic sports) being cut

• Risk of college sports shrinking to mostly football and basketball



Proposed Solution

A bipartisan bill called the “Protect College Sports Act.”



• Supported by both Republicans and Democrats

• Backed by universities, conferences, and athletic leaders

• Intended to:

• Stabilize college athletics

• Limit financial chaos

• Preserve broad participation across sports



Broader Significance



• Provide education access to hundreds of thousands of students

• Offer life opportunities, especially for low-income athletes

• Serve as a cultural unifier in a divided country



2. ⚖️ Supreme Court Discussion & Justice Samuel Alito Guest Segment

Key Discussion Points

A. Justice Alito’s Role



• Portrayed as a major figure (“giant”) on the Supreme Court

• Known for a distinct form of originalism (interpreting the Constitution as originally understood)

• Seen as influential in shaping modern constitutional law



B. Dobbs Decision & Leak Controversy



• The leak investigation was poorly conducted

• The leak damaged trust within the Court

• It may have endangered justices (mentions threats and an assassination attempt)

• The unprecedented nature of the leak

• The political consequences surrounding abortion and the Court



C. Internal Court Dynamics



• Tensions between justices

• Allegations of “slow-walking” decisions for political purposes

• Strategic disagreements between conservative and liberal justices



D. Criticism of the Political Left



• There are organized efforts to undermine the Supreme Court

• Calls to expand (“pack”) the Court are politically motivated

• Media and advocacy groups are targeting conservative justices

