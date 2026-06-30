Supreme Court Upholds Bans on Trans Athletes in Women's Sports

The Supreme Court ruled states can bar transgender girls from competing on girls’ and women’s school sports teams, upholding bans in Idaho and West Virginia on Tuesday in a decision that is set to impact similar laws passed in more than half the country.
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
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