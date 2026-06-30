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Supreme Court Upholds Bans on Trans Athletes in Women's Sports
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Supreme Court Upholds Bans on Trans Athletes in Women's Sports

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Decisive Liberty
Jun 30, 2026

The Supreme Court ruled states can bar transgender girls from competing on girls’ and women’s school sports teams, upholding bans in Idaho and West Virginia on Tuesday in a decision that is set to impact similar laws passed in more than half the country.

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