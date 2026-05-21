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Strategic Stability: The Week In Review
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Strategic Stability: The Week In Review

via The Elsa Kurt Show with Clay Novak
Decisive Liberty's avatar
Decisive Liberty
May 21, 2026

We track the week’s biggest stories and ask what actually changed once the cameras turned off, from Trump’s Beijing trip to Europe’s growing frustration and NATO’s mounting bills.

We also call out how quickly the media moves on when the facts get complicated, then end with a few viral moments that show how narratives get made in real time.

  • Trump’s China visit as slow diplomacy and relationship building

  • Taiwan as the central leverage point and the risk of shifting arms policy

  • Iran and the Strait of Hormuz as shared global economic pressure

  • Britain’s Unite the Kingdom march and the backlash to immigration and speech limits

  • US troop reductions in Europe and using leverage to enforce NATO spending

  • GOP primary “infighting” versus voter alignment shown through endorsements

  • Democrats keeping the 2024 loss autopsy internal and why it matters

  • San Diego mosque shooting details and why the story disappears fast

  • Swatch collaboration chaos as a snapshot of resale culture and crowd behavior

  • Texas building the first detransition clinic with medical and psychological care

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