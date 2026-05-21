Strategic Stability: The Week In Review

We track the week’s biggest stories and ask what actually changed once the cameras turned off, from Trump’s Beijing trip to Europe’s growing frustration and NATO’s mounting bills.
We also call out how quickly the media moves on when the facts get complicated, then end with a few viral moments that show how narratives get made in real time.
Trump’s China visit as slow diplomacy and relationship building
Taiwan as the central leverage point and the risk of shifting arms policy
Iran and the Strait of Hormuz as shared global economic pressure
Britain’s Unite the Kingdom march and the backlash to immigration and speech limits
US troop reductions in Europe and using leverage to enforce NATO spending
GOP primary “infighting” versus voter alignment shown through endorsements
Democrats keeping the 2024 loss autopsy internal and why it matters
San Diego mosque shooting details and why the story disappears fast
Swatch collaboration chaos as a snapshot of resale culture and crowd behavior
Texas building the first detransition clinic with medical and psychological care
If you feel like dropping a comment in the the show show, that would be nice too…