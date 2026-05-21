Strategic Stability: The Week In Review

We track the week’s biggest stories and ask what actually changed once the cameras turned off, from Trump’s Beijing trip to Europe’s growing frustration and NATO’s mounting bills.

We also call out how quickly the media moves on when the facts get complicated, then end with a few viral moments that show how narratives get made in real time.

Trump’s China visit as slow diplomacy and relationship building

Taiwan as the central leverage point and the risk of shifting arms policy

Iran and the Strait of Hormuz as shared global economic pressure

Britain’s Unite the Kingdom march and the backlash to immigration and speech limits

US troop reductions in Europe and using leverage to enforce NATO spending

GOP primary “infighting” versus voter alignment shown through endorsements

Democrats keeping the 2024 loss autopsy internal and why it matters

San Diego mosque shooting details and why the story disappears fast

Swatch collaboration chaos as a snapshot of resale culture and crowd behavior

Texas building the first detransition clinic with medical and psychological care

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