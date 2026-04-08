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Strategic Overview - Iran, Ukraine and the Moon: The Lunatics are Clueless
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Strategic Overview - Iran, Ukraine and the Moon: The Lunatics are Clueless

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Decisive Liberty
Apr 08, 2026

Host Mike Steger delivers a Promethean PAC Monday night strategic update contrasting U.S. space exploration optimism - Artemis missions and a planned 2028 lunar landing - with what he describes as decades of “globalist” damage fueling terrorism, drugs, and deindustrialization.

He argues

  • Trump’s tariffs and manufacturing push are slowly rebuilding the industrial base while

  • the most urgent crisis is Iran, citing Obama-era cash transfers, regional Islamist dynamics, and reports of repression inside Iran.

Steger reviews a dramatic U.S. rescue of downed F-15 crew, Trump’s criticism that allies didn’t assist, and his portrayal of NATO as weak.

He discusses mediation efforts involving Pakistan, Egypt, and Turkey, a looming escalation deadline, and the need for an off-ramp.

The episode also frames Ukraine talks, energy pipelines, and a “Core Five” great-power concept opposing globalism.

Chapters

00:00 Welcome and Housekeeping
00:20 Moonshot vs Hell on Earth
02:22 Reindustrialization and Tariffs
04:10 Iran and Globalist Terror Networks
07:38 Rescue Mission and NATO No-Show
10:21 Iran Talks and Escalation Deadline
10:40 Regional Mediators and China Angle
16:37 Core Five World Order Concept
20:38 Iran Off-Ramp and Regime Shift
21:28 Ukraine Timing and Europe’s Weakness
24:45 MAGA Foreign Policy Fault Lines
28:46 Artemis Roadmap to 2028 Landing
32:09 Space Tech Spinoffs for Earth
36:23 Closing Thoughts and Audience Q&A

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