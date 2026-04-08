Strategic Overview - Iran, Ukraine and the Moon: The Lunatics are Clueless

Host Mike Steger delivers a Promethean PAC Monday night strategic update contrasting U.S. space exploration optimism - Artemis missions and a planned 2028 lunar landing - with what he describes as decades of “globalist” damage fueling terrorism, drugs, and deindustrialization.

He argues

Trump’s tariffs and manufacturing push are slowly rebuilding the industrial base while

the most urgent crisis is Iran, citing Obama-era cash transfers, regional Islamist dynamics, and reports of repression inside Iran.

Steger reviews a dramatic U.S. rescue of downed F-15 crew, Trump’s criticism that allies didn’t assist, and his portrayal of NATO as weak.

He discusses mediation efforts involving Pakistan, Egypt, and Turkey, a looming escalation deadline, and the need for an off-ramp.

The episode also frames Ukraine talks, energy pipelines, and a “Core Five” great-power concept opposing globalism.

Chapters

00:00 Welcome and Housekeeping

00:20 Moonshot vs Hell on Earth

02:22 Reindustrialization and Tariffs

04:10 Iran and Globalist Terror Networks

07:38 Rescue Mission and NATO No-Show

10:21 Iran Talks and Escalation Deadline

10:40 Regional Mediators and China Angle

16:37 Core Five World Order Concept

20:38 Iran Off-Ramp and Regime Shift

21:28 Ukraine Timing and Europe’s Weakness

24:45 MAGA Foreign Policy Fault Lines

28:46 Artemis Roadmap to 2028 Landing

32:09 Space Tech Spinoffs for Earth

36:23 Closing Thoughts and Audience Q&A