STRAIT SHOWDOWN: Trump's Project Freedom Puts Iran to the Ultimate Test

President Trump announces “Project Freedom,” directing the U.S. Navy to escort neutral-country ships through the Strait of Hormuz starting Monday and warning that interference will be attacked, while noting positive U.S.-Iran discussions and framing the move as a test of whether Iran’s negotiators control the IRGC.

The episode argues Trump is using oil and gas to rebuild the U.S. economy and to displace London’s oil-pricing power, citing April 20 Presidential Determinations under the Defense Production Act, a National Energy Dominance Council led by Doug Burgum and Chris Wright, and rising U.S. production driving lower prices, a manufacturing revival, and a shrinking trade deficit.

This contrasts this with post-1971 “petrodollar” strategy, OPEC shocks, “controlled disintegration,” and Iran-related destabilization, and claims modern media propaganda - from Lippmann to Operation Mockingbird to recent censorship networks - drives anti-Trump narratives.

Chapters

00:00 The Monday Brief - Intro - May 4, 2026

01:59 Oil as a Superweapon for the American Renaissance

05:16 How They Used Oil to Launch a Dark Age

09:08 Why the Media Can’t Stop Lying