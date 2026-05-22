Steve Gardner: New BOMBSHELL Report Democrats Tried To Hide!

Breaking news is shaking up both the January 6 narrative and the future of the Democrat Party after TWO explosive reports surfaced within hours of each other.

Congressman Jim Jordan revealed that investigators are now examining whether outside activist organizations may have played a larger role in stirring unrest around January 6 than previously understood.

The allegations center around claims that groups tied to political activism may have funded agitators or disruptive demonstrations in order to inflame tensions and damage the MAGA movement politically.

Conservatives argue that if these allegations prove true, it could dramatically reshape public understanding of January 6 and raise serious questions about political manipulation, media narratives, and federal investigations.

At the same time, Democrats are facing backlash over a newly released internal election autopsy report that many party leaders reportedly wanted buried.

PDF DOWNLOAD for this report

opens in out online library

The report admits Democrats lost nearly seven million voters from the Biden coalition, struggled badly with working-class Americans, lost ground with younger voters, and failed to connect on inflation, jobs, immigration, and public safety.

Analysts say the findings confirm what many voters already felt…

Democrats became increasingly disconnected from middle-class Americans while focusing too heavily on elite donors, celebrities, and ideological battles instead of economic concerns.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump’s America First message continues resonating with voters frustrated over high costs, border chaos, and crime.

Despite temporary polling pressure caused by rising gas prices tied to tensions with Iran, voters still trust Trump significantly more on the economy, immigration, law enforcement, and national security.

Conservatives argue Trump’s “common sense” platform is outperforming Democrat messaging because it focuses on everyday issues affecting families directly.

Health debates are also reigniting after comments from Dr. Peter Hotez about repeated COVID booster shots sparked backlash online.

Critics questioned why vaccinated individuals continue reporting repeated COVID infections while being told additional boosters are the solution.

The renewed debate is fueling broader MAHA movement concerns about government transparency, pharmaceutical influence, public trust, and long-term health impacts connected to pandemic-era policies.