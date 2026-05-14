State Department Post Goes Viral for a Good Reason

CHAPTERS
00:00 🚨 State Department Post Goes Viral
00:08 🌍 Claims About the UN & “Replacement Migration”
00:23 ⚠️ “A Turning Point for the West”
00:40 🇺🇳 US Rejects UN Migration Compact
02:04 🔥 “This Is No Longer a Conspiracy”
02:15 🗺️ UN Agencies & Migrant Corridors
04:05 🚤 Europe, Boats & Border Enforcement
05:32 🇺🇸 “Remigration, Not Replacement Migration”
05:48 🎙️ Marco Rubio on Western Civilization
07:57 🏺 Rome, Greece & Western Government
08:32 💥 “Stop Being Apologetic About the West”
09:22 🔄 “A Historic Turning Point”
10:50 🇺🇸 Praise for Marco Rubio & Trump Administration
11:08 👀 “Great Replacement Is Real” Argument
11:25 ⛪ Birth Rates, Abortion & Decline of Christianity
11:37 🙏 Outro / Subscribe / “God Bless”