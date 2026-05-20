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Starlink Prices Just Went Up and And Nobody Is Talking About Why
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Starlink Prices Just Went Up and And Nobody Is Talking About Why

via JCristina
Decisive Liberty's avatar
Decisive Liberty
May 20, 2026

SpaceX Starlink just decided to raise prices across multiple service tiers for the majority of it’s 10 million customer base.

But this story goes far beyond a simple price hike.

  • Why are Starlink prices increasing while SpaceX prepares for massive next-generation satellite expansion?

  • Is this about congestion, network scaling, V3 satellites, Wall Street pressure, or something much bigger happening behind the scenes?

In this video JC breaks down the new Starlink pricing, hidden capacity challenges, hardware strategy, V3 bandwidth expansion, enterprise growth, and the real reason SpaceX may be changing how Starlink operates forever.

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