Starlink Just Made It $0… BUT Something Changed

Starlink just dropped pricing again to as low as $35/month and in some cases, you can get the SpaceX Starlink Kit (hardware) for $0 upfront.

Yep! FREE!!

But this isn’t just a discount.

Behind the lower prices, new plans, and the $199 Starlink Mini, something fundamental has changed.

From deprioritized data and roaming limits increases to how the hardware actually works, there’s a shift happening that most people are missing.

If you’re thinking about switching to Starlink, you need to understand what’s really going on before you sign up.