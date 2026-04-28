Decisive Liberty
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
Starlink Just Made It $0… BUT Something Changed
0:00
-29:27

Starlink Just Made It $0… BUT Something Changed

Decisive Liberty's avatar
Decisive Liberty
Apr 28, 2026

Starlink just dropped pricing again to as low as $35/month and in some cases, you can get the SpaceX Starlink Kit (hardware) for $0 upfront.

Yep! FREE!!

But this isn’t just a discount.

Behind the lower prices, new plans, and the $199 Starlink Mini, something fundamental has changed.

From deprioritized data and roaming limits increases to how the hardware actually works, there’s a shift happening that most people are missing.

If you’re thinking about switching to Starlink, you need to understand what’s really going on before you sign up.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Decisive Liberty News · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture