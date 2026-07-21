SRS: Whistleblowers Expose Toxic Runoff from AI Data Centers - Erin Brockovich

Erin Brockovich is an environmental advocate, consumer activist, and author who rose to national prominence after helping expose one of the largest groundwater contamination cases in U.S. history involving Pacific Gas & Electric.

Her investigation led to a landmark $333 million settlement and inspired the Academy Award-winning film Erin Brockovich, starring Julia Roberts.

For more than 3 decades, she has investigated environmental contamination, corporate misconduct, and public health issues, working alongside communities to hold powerful corporations accountable.

Today, she is focused on the rapid expansion of AI data centers, raising awareness about their impact on water resources, energy infrastructure, and local communities while leading a nationwide initiative to track data center development.

She is also the author of several books, including Superman's Not Coming, which explores America's water crisis and the importance of protecting one of our most essential resources.

Chapters

0:00 Welcome and Introduction

11:11 Communities Fighting Back

25:28 Local Politics, Water & Secrecy

38:35 Rising Costs & Environmental Impact

49:04 Community Pushback & Moratoriums

1:01:48 The AI Race & Who Pays the Price

1:15:07 Health Concerns & Corporate Accountability

1:29:50 Taking Action Locally

1:42:24 Finding Hidden Data & AI Revelations

1:55:07 Water, Truth & The Future