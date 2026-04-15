SRS: They Eliminated an Active Shooter in 4 Minutes - Samuel Reineberg

Prior-enlisted in the U.S. Army, he began his military career as an 88K (Watercraft Operator) at Fort Eustis, Virginia, where he served aboard the Logistics Support Vessel (LSV-5) and later became the first Leading Seaman of the Maneuver Support Vessel Light (MSVL).
In 2023, he was selected for a Division Commander’s Green to Gold scholarship, transitioning to become an Army Officer candidate.
He is currently a Leadership Science major at Old Dominion University and a senior in the Army ROTC program, with plans to commission as an Active Duty Second Lieutenant this May.
Most recently, he was recognized by the Secretary of the Army and the Sergeant Major of the Army for the actions he and his peers took in response to the attack at Old Dominion University.
Chapters
00:00 Introduction
02:58 Funeral and Survivors Guilt
06:02 Team Aftermath Updates
08:54 Gifts and EDC Upgrade
12:22 Army Boats and Career Path
20:38 March 12
30:42 Wrestling for the Gun
35:12 Treating Colonel Shaw
39:57 Police Arrival and Evacuation
43:40 Aftermath and Statements
49:00 Seven Hours at Station
51:53 Zyns and Bad News
58:33 Trauma Aftermath
01:03:21 Shooter Breakdown
01:10:39 Four Minute Timeline
01:14:55 ODU Email Fallout
01:22:33 Prevention and Radicalization
01:34:27 Coping and Survivor Grief
01:42:42 Final Messages and Prayer