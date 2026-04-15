SRS: They Eliminated an Active Shooter in 4 Minutes - Samuel Reineberg

Prior-enlisted in the U.S. Army, he began his military career as an 88K (Watercraft Operator) at Fort Eustis, Virginia, where he served aboard the Logistics Support Vessel (LSV-5) and later became the first Leading Seaman of the Maneuver Support Vessel Light (MSVL).

In 2023, he was selected for a Division Commander’s Green to Gold scholarship, transitioning to become an Army Officer candidate.

He is currently a Leadership Science major at Old Dominion University and a senior in the Army ROTC program, with plans to commission as an Active Duty Second Lieutenant this May.

Most recently, he was recognized by the Secretary of the Army and the Sergeant Major of the Army for the actions he and his peers took in response to the attack at Old Dominion University.

Chapters

00:00 Introduction

02:58 Funeral and Survivors Guilt

06:02 Team Aftermath Updates

08:54 Gifts and EDC Upgrade

12:22 Army Boats and Career Path

20:38 March 12

30:42 Wrestling for the Gun

35:12 Treating Colonel Shaw

39:57 Police Arrival and Evacuation

43:40 Aftermath and Statements

49:00 Seven Hours at Station

51:53 Zyns and Bad News

58:33 Trauma Aftermath

01:03:21 Shooter Breakdown

01:10:39 Four Minute Timeline

01:14:55 ODU Email Fallout

01:22:33 Prevention and Radicalization

01:34:27 Coping and Survivor Grief

01:42:42 Final Messages and Prayer