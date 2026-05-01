SRS: Neurophysiologist Warns About the Hidden Dangers of Black-Market Peptide - Louisa Nicola

Louisa Nicola is a neurophysiologist, performance specialist, and founder of Neuro Athletics, a company focused on brain optimization and neurophysiology for elite performers.

A former professional triathlete, Nicola’s early career in endurance sport shaped her belief that peak performance is driven as much by the brain as by the body.

Her transition from elite competition to neuroscience was fueled by a desire to understand the neurological foundations of reaction time, resilience, recovery, and long-term cognitive health.

Through Neuro Athletics, she works with professional athletes, sports organizations, executives, and high performers to implement measurable brain-based training protocols.

Her work includes cognitive performance testing, visual processing and reaction training, nervous system regulation, and concussion recovery strategies.

Nicola emphasizes objective brain metrics over subjective feedback, bringing scientific rigor to performance optimization.

She is also the host of The Neuro Experience podcast, where she interviews leading neuroscientists, physicians, and longevity experts.

A significant focus of her public work centers on Alzheimer’s prevention and cognitive decline.

Nicola advocates for early baseline testing, cardiovascular and metabolic health, strength and aerobic training to increase BDNF, sleep optimization, inflammation reduction, and lifelong cognitive engagement.

She frequently highlights the disproportionate risk women face in Alzheimer’s disease and calls for greater awareness around hormonal and midlife cognitive vulnerability.

Nicola frames brain health as a lifelong discipline, connecting elite performance principles with long-term cognitive resilience and positioning brain optimization not as a reactive measure, but as a proactive strategy beginning in early adulthood.

Chapters

00:00 Alzheimers Fears Rising

01:14 40 Hertz Brainwaves

04:44 Plaque Clearing Pathways

07:16 AI Brain Rot Debate

10:22 Olympic Crash Origin Story

20:29 Wearables Sleep Data Privacy

28:44 Alzheimers Basics Genes Lifestyle

38:42 Brain Anatomy Vessels Memory

47:55 Memory Lapses And TBI

53:01 Can You Reverse Alzheimer’s

58:51 Alzheimer’s Proteins Explained

01:17:20 Cognitive Reserve Building

01:28:42 Type 3 Diabetes Menopause Link

01:37:04 Dementia Risk Factors

01:49:34 Modifiable Risks List

02:21:18 Vaccines Nuanced View

02:35:33 Statins And Brain Protection

02:40:46 Psychedelics For Healing

02:52:10 Creatine For Brain Energy

02:56:20 Neuralink And Brain Stimulation

02:58:53 Marijuana Sleep Reality Check

03:03:36 Consulting And Final Thanks