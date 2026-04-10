SRS: Delta Force Commander Exposes the Failures Behind Pat Tillman’s Death - Pete Blaber

Pete Blaber is a retired Delta Force commander renowned for leading elite counter-terrorism and special operations teams across the globe, now applying his battle-tested leadership principles to corporate environments, authorship, and innovative security solutions.

Born and raised in Oak Park, Illinois, as one of nine children in an Irish-Catholic household.

Pete attended Southern Illinois University.

His military career saw him rise through the ranks of Delta Force to high-level command roles, directing critical operations in Panama, Colombia, Somalia, Bosnia, Afghanistan, and Iraq.

Retiring in 2006, he transitioned from commanding elite combat teams worldwide to leading executive teams.

A prominent voice on leadership, team dynamics, crisis decision-making, national security, and organizational effectiveness, he has been featured in profiles, interviews, and podcasts sharing practical insights drawn from his extraordinary career.

Chapters

00:00 Cartel Mission Reality Check

08:33 No Timeline Sensitive Ops

15:44 Armored Cars Business

23:12 Patreon Question Trust and Service

48:58 Choosing Special Operations

49:56 Recruiter Reality Check

53:05 Ukraine Propaganda War

01:20:19 Zelensky and Forced Conscription

01:30:56 Battlefield Leadership Failures

01:40:30 Back to Rangers and Leadership

02:09:42 Earning Respect as Officer

02:36:25 Ambassador Secretary Ally

02:37:16 Dinner Invite Intel Lead

02:38:09 Awkward Line Fallout

02:39:36 SIGINT Circle Surprise

02:40:51 Decision to Go Dark

02:41:32 Sleep Supplement Ad

02:43:11 Night Drive Cover Setup

02:45:07 Lexus Tail Suspicion

02:47:03 Elevator Abort Escape

02:49:04 Running Plates Next Steps

02:51:23 Office Raid Workaround

02:56:19 War Criminal Capture Debate

03:01:41 Somalia Rehearsal Lessons

03:03:32 Blackhawk Template Critique

03:21:39 Blending In Innovations 03:49:21 Afghanistan Begins

04:10:25 Anaconda Turns Chaotic

04:15:39 Orders to Swap Teams

04:21:28 Takhur Ghar Setup

05:06:36 Hellfire Ends Bunker

05:22:46 Tillman Case Begins

06:40:50 Toxic Command and PTSD

06:42:00 Red Wings Lessons

06:56:02 Why He Left the Army

07:18:31 Havana Syndrome Coverup

07:38:30 Launching the Dog Program

08:15:08 Drones and Battlefield Context

08:53:36 CIA Station Chief Clash

09:21:57 Regime Change Critique

09:40:53 Pentagon Intel Briefing

10:07:47 Wolverines Desert Base

10:29:11 Aftermath and Next Fight

10:41:02 Locked Out Of The Meeting

11:01:02 Deciding When To Leave Service

11:33:46 Book Impact And Legacy

11:34:43 Common Sense Way Book

11:37:05 Micro Habits Resistance

11:39:39 Defining Common Sense

11:42:08 Three Brains Explained

11:50:37 Breathing Talking Counting

11:57:01 Wim Hof Cold Training

12:01:10 Freediving Sing A Song

12:04:31 Pay Attention Like Cat

12:11:33 Discombobulator Weapon Talk

12:15:46 Final Thanks And Outro