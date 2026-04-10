SRS: Delta Force Commander Exposes the Failures Behind Pat Tillman’s Death - Pete Blaber

Pete Blaber is a retired Delta Force commander renowned for leading elite counter-terrorism and special operations teams across the globe, now applying his battle-tested leadership principles to corporate environments, authorship, and innovative security solutions.
Born and raised in Oak Park, Illinois, as one of nine children in an Irish-Catholic household.
Pete attended Southern Illinois University.
His military career saw him rise through the ranks of Delta Force to high-level command roles, directing critical operations in Panama, Colombia, Somalia, Bosnia, Afghanistan, and Iraq.
Retiring in 2006, he transitioned from commanding elite combat teams worldwide to leading executive teams.
A prominent voice on leadership, team dynamics, crisis decision-making, national security, and organizational effectiveness, he has been featured in profiles, interviews, and podcasts sharing practical insights drawn from his extraordinary career.
Chapters
00:00 Cartel Mission Reality Check
08:33 No Timeline Sensitive Ops
15:44 Armored Cars Business
23:12 Patreon Question Trust and Service
48:58 Choosing Special Operations
49:56 Recruiter Reality Check
53:05 Ukraine Propaganda War
01:20:19 Zelensky and Forced Conscription
01:30:56 Battlefield Leadership Failures
01:40:30 Back to Rangers and Leadership
02:09:42 Earning Respect as Officer
02:36:25 Ambassador Secretary Ally
02:37:16 Dinner Invite Intel Lead
02:38:09 Awkward Line Fallout
02:39:36 SIGINT Circle Surprise
02:40:51 Decision to Go Dark
02:41:32 Sleep Supplement Ad
02:43:11 Night Drive Cover Setup
02:45:07 Lexus Tail Suspicion
02:47:03 Elevator Abort Escape
02:49:04 Running Plates Next Steps
02:51:23 Office Raid Workaround
02:56:19 War Criminal Capture Debate
03:01:41 Somalia Rehearsal Lessons
03:03:32 Blackhawk Template Critique
03:21:39 Blending In Innovations 03:49:21 Afghanistan Begins
04:10:25 Anaconda Turns Chaotic
04:15:39 Orders to Swap Teams
04:21:28 Takhur Ghar Setup
05:06:36 Hellfire Ends Bunker
05:22:46 Tillman Case Begins
06:40:50 Toxic Command and PTSD
06:42:00 Red Wings Lessons
06:56:02 Why He Left the Army
07:18:31 Havana Syndrome Coverup
07:38:30 Launching the Dog Program
08:15:08 Drones and Battlefield Context
08:53:36 CIA Station Chief Clash
09:21:57 Regime Change Critique
09:40:53 Pentagon Intel Briefing
10:07:47 Wolverines Desert Base
10:29:11 Aftermath and Next Fight
10:41:02 Locked Out Of The Meeting
11:01:02 Deciding When To Leave Service
11:33:46 Book Impact And Legacy
11:34:43 Common Sense Way Book
11:37:05 Micro Habits Resistance
11:39:39 Defining Common Sense
11:42:08 Three Brains Explained
11:50:37 Breathing Talking Counting
11:57:01 Wim Hof Cold Training
12:01:10 Freediving Sing A Song
12:04:31 Pay Attention Like Cat
12:11:33 Discombobulator Weapon Talk
12:15:46 Final Thanks And Outro