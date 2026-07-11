Spencer Pratt’s SHOCKING Evidence Calls CHECKMATE On California
Spencer Pratt has been far from passive - quite the opposite, he's looking very much like a national candidate in 2028
Jul 11, 2026
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
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